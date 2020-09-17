Two men were assaulted Wednesday near the Denton Civic Center during two separate incidents, according to police reports.
Denton police arrested one man around 12:51 p.m. in connection with an assault in the 300 block of East McKinney Street. Dispatch notes advised officers a man assaulted another man by cutting him across the face with a piece of glass.
The victim told police the assailant was acting erratically, came up to him and struck him with a sharp object he believed to be glass. The report doesn’t say whether they knew each other.
The report says several witnesses were able to identify the suspected assailant. Police located a man who matched the description given, but he tried to walk away when officers tried to arrest him. He allegedly tried to run across a parking lot.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers located a glass pipe in his possession.
Around 8:13 p.m., officers were dispatched separately to a stabbing when a third-party caller made a 911 call. Denton paramedics assessed the victim and determined he had been assaulted but not stabbed. The report says officers observed multiple lacerations to the man’s face and arms.
The report doesn’t say what caused the assault or what led to it. No arrests were made, and the assault is still under investigation.
Other reports
3400 block of Joyce Lane — A man reported his $1,100 laptop stolen Wednesday from his home at Kingswood Apartments while he was at work, according to a police report.
He called 911 around 7 p.m. Wednesday to say his laptop was stolen while he was out for work from 5:25 a.m. to 4 p.m., the report says. He reported that he left his doors and windows locked before he left.
300 block of East McKinney Street — A woman told police her boyfriend pulled her shirt off when a verbal argument turned physical Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
He was gone by the time police arrived at The Forum apartments. The report says the man was arguing with her, then they began pushing each other and at one point he pulled her shirt over her head. She said she wasn’t injured and felt no pain, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 399 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 31 people into the Denton County Jail.