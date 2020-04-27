A man was arrested Sunday morning after police stopped him for weaving across Interstate 35W and discovered a handgun in plain view on the passenger seat, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle near the I-35 exit to U.S. Highway 77 and FM1173. When approaching the passenger side of the vehicle, officers shined their flashlights and observed a black handgun sitting in plain view on the front passenger seat, Beckwith said.
Officers then ordered the driver to unlock the car doors and to keep his hands in sight, but he refused, Beckwith said.
Beckwith said once the car doors were unlocked, the driver was told to “get out” of the vehicle, and an officer was able to retrieve the handgun. Beckwith said the report did not specify whether the firearm was loaded.
She said the driver was moved to the back of the vehicle, where officers observed he was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
In addition to his eyes being red and glassy, the suspect’s shorts were noticeably wet from having urinated on himself, Beckwith said. When asked about how much he had to drink, the driver refused to discuss it, she said.
The driver, a 46-year-old man, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Other reports
300 block of South Bradshaw Street — A man was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia after police were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to a police report.
Beckwith said that a caller reported that a green Cadillac was slowly driving around a neighborhood for a number of hours early Sunday. She said police recognized the description of the vehicle after having previously stopped it for traffic violations. She said the driver originally told officers he was going to a motel about a block away and that the driver was given a verbal warning.
However, when officers located the driver for the second time, he was found driving slowly in the area of East Prairie Street near Avenue S — miles away from the motel, Beckwith said. When officers stopped the driver, he said he could not afford a room and was driving around to find a place to sleep.
Officers reported that the driver was noticeably nervous as he tripped up on his words when asked if he had anything inside the vehicle. Upon a search of the vehicle, officers observed torch lighters in plain view in the center console — which can be indicative of meth use — and located a glass pipe with white crystalline powder and a burnt end of the bowl in the driver’s side door.
The driver was placed under arrest and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Beckwith said.
However, after a secondary search at Denton City Jail, officers found a white crystalline powder wrapped in a small plastic bag inside the man’s jacket, which tested positive for meth. Beckwith said the man was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 272 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From 12:01 a.m. to Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 10 people into Denton County Jail.