There is no update on the man who was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon with a stab wound and had injuries that were possibly life-threatening, Denton police said Monday.
A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection to the stabbing shortly after first responders were dispatched around 4:42 p.m. Sunday. Hugo Duarte Torres was located close to the area of the 2800 block of Fort Worth Drive where the alleged stabbing occurred.
A 911 caller said a man had been stabbed inside a trailer in the block. Police and paramedics arrived and found a man lying on the floor with a stab wound. The report says paramedics rendered aid and then transported the victim to a local hospital.
Duarte Torres was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Denton City Jail on Sunday evening, with bail set at $75,000.
Other reports
West Congress and Lovell streets — Two teenagers who were taken to the Denton City Jail early Sunday allegedly used racial slurs toward the officers who detained them, according to a police report.
Police attempted a traffic stop on the driver of a silver Honda SUV around 2:16 a.m. Sunday after seeing them run a red light and continue on at a high rate of speed. The report says the driver then drove through several more stop signs and then came to a stop at Congress and Lovell streets.
The driver allegedly said they were scared and nervous when he saw police behind him. Officers had all four occupants exit the vehicle and saw a glass bottle that was one-third full of a blue liquid labeled MD 20/20, an alcoholic beverage that a 17-year-old passenger claimed belonged to him.
Officers confirmed the driver wasn’t intoxicated, but they did arrest and charge him with reckless driving. The passenger was detained and cited for possession of alcohol by a minor. Both were taken to the Police Department, and on the ride there they allegedly used racial slurs toward the officers transporting them.
1200 block of West Hickory Street — A 23-year-old who was another man’s designated driver was also allegedly intoxicated early Sunday, according to a police report.
Officers were on patrol near the Fry Street bar area around 2:17 a.m. when they heard another officer call in a suspicious vehicle behind Lucky Lou’s. Police spoke with both passengers and determined the driver was intoxicated, so he was arrested on that charge.
The report says police saw a clear vial with a white, powdery substance in the car after the passenger stepped out. Asked about the substance, the passenger allegedly said “that’s from previous,” without additional context.
In a field test, the substance tested positive for cocaine, police said. The passenger was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than a gram.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 356 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 19 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.