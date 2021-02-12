A 45-year-old man found unconscious outside Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio Thursday was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a call about an unconscious person outside the venue around 12:34 p.m. Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police don’t suspect foul play in his death.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the man as Jason Wayne Bishop. As of Friday afternoon, his cause and manner of death were still pending. According to the agency, he was experiencing homelessness. A Denton police report didn’t explicitly say the man didn’t have a home.
The Police Department is still investigating the incident as an unattended death.
Other reports
5300 block of East McKinney Street — A man told police he saw a group of boys launch a projectile at his daughter with a slingshot Thursday evening, striking her eye, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to an assault report around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. The report says the 11-year-old girl didn’t have serious injuries. An investigation is ongoing.
1700 block of Red Oak Court — A caller believes he left his car unlocked before it was stolen sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to a police report.
He reported his white Nissan was stolen from his driveway sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday. According to the report, his car was parked in front of his residence. He told officers he believes he left it unlocked and left the ignition key in the driver’s seat.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman reported Thursday her ex-boyfriend was harassing her by continuously calling and texting, according to a police report.
The report didn’t include a time frame for the continuous texts or how long ago the two broke up. The caller told police she’s been receiving the calls and texts despite telling her ex to stop contacting her.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 321 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Thursday to Friday the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 13 people into the Denton County Jail.