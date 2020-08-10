No foul play is suspected in the death of a 31-year-old man whose body was found by Denton paramedics in a parking lot Sunday in the 3000 block of Interstate 35, a Denton police spokesperson said Monday.
Officers were dispatched around 4:40 p.m. after dispatchers received a call that paramedics found a man dead lying in the grass. According to the report, the paramedics were pulling out of the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton when they saw him.
The report says it was sunny outside, but the man wasn’t shielding his eyes from the sun. Paramedics went to check on him and discovered he was dead.
Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the case has been assigned to a detective who said no foul play is suspected. She said the man reportedly walked into the emergency room earlier in the day Sunday but then left.
Other reports
500 block of Cardinal Drive — Two friends each claimed the other pointed a gun at them following an argument about a phone charger early Sunday, according to a police report.
Police responded to a person with a gun call and spoke with the caller, who said his friend pointed a gun at his head and threatened to shoot him. The report says he was letting his friend stay at his house and they got into an argument about a phone charger.
The caller told police his friend pulled a pistol out of his pants, racked the slide and pointed it at him, threatening to shoot him. He was gone by the time officers arrived, and when reached by phone, he said the caller was the one who threatened him with a gun. The report says he eventually hung up on officers, who were unable to reach him again.
A report was taken. The caller said he wants to press charges.
3500 block of East McKinney Street — A man reported Sunday evening that an unknown person was threatening to shoot his brother through online messages, according to a police report.
The caller told police his brother contacted him about the threats. The report says an unknown person sent his brother a message on Instagram saying he was going to go to his residence and put a bullet in him.
According to the report, the caller told his brother to leave his home to stay safe. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
North Interstate 35E and Fort Worth Drive — A 17-year-old boy was arrested on allegations of assault late Sunday after his mother reported he threw a bowl at his older sister and then punched her, according to a police report.
Officers arrived and spoke with the siblings who provided the same story. Both said they were arguing and then the boy threw a ceramic bowl at her. According to the report, she left the room to go speak with their mother and when he approached her again, they started arguing again and he allegedly struck her right eye with a closed fist.
She told police she “saw stars” when he punched her and felt pain. The brother said he did this after she put her hands in front of his face in a threatening manner, but the sister didn’t think she was being threatening, the report says.
He was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 278 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 20 people into the Denton County Jail.