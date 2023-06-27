Denton police vehicle
DRC file photo

Denton police do not suspect foul play in the death of a man discovered lifeless on the ground Monday near a construction site in the 300 block of South Woodrow Lane, according to a Denton police report.

At about 7:31 a.m., police and fire personnel were dispatched to a call about an unconscious person. The caller said they found a man lying on the ground with no pulse.

