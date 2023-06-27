Denton police do not suspect foul play in the death of a man discovered lifeless on the ground Monday near a construction site in the 300 block of South Woodrow Lane, according to a Denton police report.
At about 7:31 a.m., police and fire personnel were dispatched to a call about an unconscious person. The caller said they found a man lying on the ground with no pulse.
Upon arrival, fire department personnel confirmed that the man was deceased.
That morning, construction workers had arrived to begin laying a new sidewalk in the area. They told police they saw the man lying on the ground and assumed he was asleep. When they got closer, they said they realized that likely wasn’t the case.
After an initial investigation, the report states police believe there were no signs of foul play or bodily trauma.
Denton has been under an excessive heat advisory, with heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees. But police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said it was unclear at this time if the heat was a factor in the man’s death. The exact cause is still under investigation.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not identified the deceased.
Other reports
Interstate 35E and Brinker Road — One man was transported to a local hospital Monday after he crashed into one vehicle on I-35E, exited the interstate and crashed into another vehicle on Brinker Road, according to a police report.
At about 6:35 p.m., police were dispatched to a crash report. Upon arrival, police saw a truck that appeared to have crashed into a sedan.
By the time police arrived, fire personnel had already transported the driver of the truck to a local hospital. The report states the man was experiencing a medical emergency leading up to the crash.
The driver of the sedan said she was sitting at the I-35E and Brinker Road stoplight going northbound when the truck rear-ended her. She did not have any injuries requiring transport.
Two other people said they witnessed the truck hit another vehicle on the interstate near Mayhill Road. They said the truck was swerving and driving on the shoulder. After they saw the truck crash into another vehicle, the witnesses said they followed the truck as it exited the interstate and saw it rear-end the woman.
At the hospital, police spoke with the driver of the truck. He said he was coming from San Antonio and he wasn’t sure how he ended up in Denton. He told police he remembers hitting the other vehicles but he thought he was braking when he actually accelerated.
After tracking down the driver of the first vehicle that was hit on the interstate. The driver said the truck crashed into him, pushing his vehicle for about 10 seconds. Then, he said the truck drove into the shoulder and exited the interstate. He did not have any injuries that required transport.
While the man did not stop after the first crash, the report states no charges are being filed because he was experiencing a medical emergency.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 397 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
