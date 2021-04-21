On Tuesday, a date known colloquially as 4/20, the Denton Police Department seized 6.9 pounds of marijuana from a home in the 300 block of Wainwright Street but made no arrests, according to a police report.
Rheagan Chapman, a Denton police media relations intern, said officers have responded to minor incidents at this home recently. On Tuesday, they were dispatched in reference to a domestic disturbance but they found there wasn’t a disturbance.
The report says officers saw a bag of marijuana in plain sight so they seized it for testing. It weighed 6.9 pounds.
No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2100 block of North Trinity Road — A 911 caller reported his brand-new travel trailer was stolen sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
There wasn’t an estimated price listed in the report, but the report was categorized as a theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.
The caller said he was storing the trailer, a 2021 Grand Design Transcend trailer, at this unnamed location and was using it as a mobile office. The lock on the trailer’s hitch was also missing, according to the report, and there were drag marks on the ground.
Police learned from the property owner that a camera at the site, situated in a tree, was also stolen. The trailer was entered into the National Crime Information Center system as stolen.
4200 block of Mesa Drive — Police believe someone placed a tree branch under a chain-link fence in order to crawl under the fence of a business, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a burglary around 7:59 a.m. Tuesday to an electric company. The report says at least one person between 4:30 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday cut the chain-link fence on one side of the property, cut the padlock from a storage building and damaged another portion of the fence.
The caller said the storage building contained all of the company’s ladders and they were all accounted for. Police noted the northern fence was pushed outward and part of it was being held in place by a medium-sized tree branch, as though someone had crawled under the fence, according to the report.
The caller reported nothing appeared to be missing. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 334 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 31 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.