A 911 call at about 9:50 p.m. Sunday sent Denton police to the 900 block of Cleveland Street, where a naked, drunken man had been reported. Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man walking in his birthday suit.
According to the police report, the man had taken drugs at his home and then wandered off. It was not clear whether he achieved his natural state while on his sojourn or had left home without a stitch. Police placed the man under arrest on a charge of public intoxication and took him to the city jail, where he was returned to a clad state.
Report: Man digs dozens of holes in another's front lawn
A man called police to report that a 60-year-old man with a metal detector had dug more than 30 holes in his front lawn on Thursday afternoon in the 2200 block of Fowler Drive.
The older man asked whether he could continue and the younger man said no, but when younger man returned a few hours later, he discovered a few more holes that had been dug in his lawn, according to the police report.
Other reports
1500 block of Lattimore Street — Officers responded to a report of a missing child at about 10:25 p.m. Saturday. They located the 5-year-old along with her guardian. The 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and abandoning/endangering a child with the intent to return.
5500 block of Fishtrap Road — A 42-year-old Denton man called police after a disagreement with his 17-year-old nephew, who lives with him, got out of hand at about 8 a.m. Sunday.
The nephew began packing up his things to leave after the two got into an argument and, according to the police report, the two shoved each other as the disagreement escalated. The nephew threw a punch, the report states.
Police took photos of the injuries and statements from witnesses before arresting the 17-year-old on a charge of assault of a family member, impeding breathing/circulation.
1500 block of Congress Street — A truck owner called police just before noon Sunday to report that his green 2004 Ford F-250 had been taken from the spot where it was parked, at the corner of Congress and Lovell Streets, without his permission.
3000 block of Bandera Street — An employee of US Xpress Leasing called Denton police at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday to report that someone had broken out a side window of a semi parked on the property. According to the police report, nothing was reported taken from inside the vehicle.
100 block of Avenue G — A couple called police to report that someone had damaged the woman’s vehicle. After interviewing the man and the woman, police learned that the couple suspected her ex-boyfriend had damaged the vehicle.
According to the police report, the ex-boyfriend had made other threats towards the woman and her new boyfriend. Police opened an investigation into the incident and the harassment.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 887 calls for service, including 58 agency assists.
- Denton firefighters responded to 154 calls, including 103 medical calls and one structure fire, two grass fires and two vehicle fires.
From 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 163 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.