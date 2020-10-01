Although he was in a motel room, Denton police arrested a 56-year-old man and charged him with disorderly conduct because passersby could see him in the nude through an open door Wednesday, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Interstate 35 to Motel 6 late Wednesday in reference to a disturbance. A motel employee told police a drunk man was removing his clothing and bothering people around 9:17 p.m.
The report says the door to his motel room was open and officers observed the open door when they arrived. Police approached the room and saw a naked man lying face down.
Officers went inside to check on him and ensure he wasn’t in need of medical attention because he wasn’t moving or making a sound, according to the report. Police also saw two glass pipes in the room containing residue of a substance. The suspect allegedly confirmed he smoked meth.
The report says officers spoke with the occupant next door who allegedly “saw everything” and felt offended. She wished to press charges.
He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, exposure. According to Texas Penal Code 42.01, a person commits the offense if they expose themselves in a public place and are reckless about whether another may be present who will be offended or alarmed by this act.
Other reports
3500 block of East McKinney Street — No arrests were made after a woman reported her 19-year-old daughter assaulted her Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
A caller reported hearing a woman outside yelling that her daughter was beating her up. Police spoke with the women in question. While the mother told officers her daughter hit her with a laptop power cord, knocked her wig off and hit her with a purse, the daughter denied the claims.
The report says officers didn’t observe any injuries and the mother didn’t report any injuries. The younger woman told police her mother started the argument and also denied being assaulted herself.
According to the report, police didn’t arrest anyone due to the lack of consistent statements. A report was taken.
1100 block of East McKinney Street — Police discovered a man they arrested Wednesday afternoon was in possession of a cellphone that was reported stolen just before his arrest, according to a police report.
Officers arrested a 43-year-old man on an outstanding warrant for robbery around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. In the original report, he allegedly walked up to a woman from behind, told her not to look at him and then took her purse and entered her car for her belongings.
Police arrested him at a convenience store and found four identifying items that didn’t belong to him. They learned the cards all belonged to a woman who reported being robbed between 7 and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday less than two blocks away from where police located the suspect.
He was charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, robbery and two counts of burglary of vehicles.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 385 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 32 people into the Denton County Jail.