Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A CVS employee reported Tuesday that a man walked into the store, grabbed some milk, took off his clothes and began chugging it, according to a Denton police report.

At about 8:21 a.m., police were dispatched to the store, located at 116 W. University Drive. The caller, a CVS employee, said a man refused to leave the store and was physically fighting.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0