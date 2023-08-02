A CVS employee reported Tuesday that a man walked into the store, grabbed some milk, took off his clothes and began chugging it, according to a Denton police report.
At about 8:21 a.m., police were dispatched to the store, located at 116 W. University Drive. The caller, a CVS employee, said a man refused to leave the store and was physically fighting.
The caller then reported the man left the scene. Dispatchers received additional calls about a man walking naked on West University Drive.
When officers arrived, they located the man in the nearby Kroger parking lot and detained him. However, the report states he had a medical issue and medics transported him to a local hospital.
Officers also went to CVS to speak with the employee. The employee said the man entered the store wearing pajama pants and no shirt. He asked where he could find water in the store and the employee pointed out the aisle.
But the man grabbed a gallon of milk from the refrigerator section and started yelling, the employee reported. The employee told the man he needed to leave.
Instead, the man said he needed to go to the bathroom. When the man walked back out, the employee said he was naked and started drinking the milk from the gallon.
At some point, the man walked behind the service counter. The employee said he tried to gently push him out. The man allegedly pushed the employee back, ripped their shirt, spit on them and poured the rest of the milk on them.
The employee told officers they wanted to press charges for assault by contact but not for theft. Officers reviewed the surveillance footage of the incident and are working on a warrant for assault by contact. Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said it was unclear from the report whether the man might face charges for disorderly conduct indecent exposure.
Other reports
1900 block of North Ruddell Street — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a man outside an apartment complex on July 23, according to a police report.
At about 4:44 a.m. that day in July, police were dispatched to a stabbing. Officers later learned that a man got into a fight with a second man while drinking. The men are neighbors, according to the report.
The fight spilled out from one of their apartments into the courtyard. The second man’s 32-year-old wife grabbed a kitchen knife, according to the report. She alleged that the knife was on the ground. Other witnesses alleged that she went into her apartment and grabbed it from inside.
The first man said the 32-year-old stabbed him in the side of his torso. He said he grabbed and swung the knife at her leg in an attempt to get her away from him.
When officers arrived, they located the man outside with a stab wound. He pointed the officers in the direction of the 32-year-old near an exterior flight of stairs.
Medics arrived and determined neither had life-threatening injuries, but they were transported to a local hospital for further treatment. The man reported he had damage to his lung.
The hospital trip and a language barrier caused some delays in the investigation, but police obtained an arrest warrant for the 32-year-old. On Tuesday, at about 1:45 a.m., officers went to her apartment and placed her under arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
1600 block of East McKinney Street — Police are investigating eight vehicles that had their windshields smashed with a bat or stick Tuesday outside of a strip of stores, according to a police report.
At about 10:50 a.m., police were dispatched to a criminal mischief call. The caller reported several vehicles in a parking lot were struck by an unknown object.
When officers arrived, they found eight vehicles with windshield damage parked facing East McKinney Street on the south side of the parking lot. They were able to speak to six of the eight vehicle owners.
Officers learned that the earliest one of them parked was 1 a.m. and the latest one of them parked was 9:10 a.m.
Each of the vehicles only had damage to the windshield that appeared to have been done with a bat or a large stick, according to the report. None of them appeared to have been burglarized. The vehicle owners estimated the cost to repair their windshields would be $700, $300, $305, $220, $300 and $500.
Officers were not able to locate two of the vehicle owners. They left cards on the vehicles for the owners to contact them.
Officers are still investigating and looking for security footage in the area that could have captured the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 398 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
