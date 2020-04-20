Darrell Ray Kramer, 53, of Denton, was transferred and booked into the Denton City Jail on Monday, according to Denton Police Department spokeswoman Allison Beckwith. She said no further information was available Monday.
Kramer, who was arrested Sunday afternoon by Fort Worth police and was initially booked into a Tarrant County Jail, is charged with murder in Denton.
Kramer is suspected in the killing of 65-year-old Dianne Elliott Kramer last month, according to Denton police. She was found dead March 13 at a home in the 800 block of Cross Timbers Street, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that she had been fatally assaulted.
Police confirmed Friday that the victim was Darrell Kramer’s ex-wife. Denton County Jail records list the Cross Timbers address as his residence in 2019.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A caller reported that a previously trespassed individual was near the front entrance of their storefront twice Sunday night at the Valero gas station, according to a police report.
The second call was reported at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday.
Prior to the second call, the 46-year-old man went inside the gas station and allegedly began urinating inside after he was asked to leave, Beckwith said. Although the man was not at the scene when officers arrived, she said police located him when he returned about an hour later.
Beckwith said officers were familiar with the suspect because of previous encounters. He had been cited for trespassing April 12.
After the suspect was placed under arrest, Beckwith said officers discovered a clear plastic bag with a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was charged with criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
1900 block of Brinker Road — Officers were dispatched on a criminal trespassing call at an assisted living facility Sunday night after a caller said a person was sleeping inside a car in the parking lot, according to a police report.
When officers spoke to the 40-year-old man, Beckwith said dispatchers confirmed he had existing warrants for burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief and unlawful carrying of a firearm.
Additionally, during a search, officers discovered a blue plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance, which police say tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and was issued a criminal trespass warning.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 266 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.