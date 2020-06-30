A woman and several witnesses told Denton police that the driver of a white SUV continued to strike, follow and push the woman’s black sedan near the intersection of Teasley and Wind River lanes Monday morning, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched near the area in reference to a reckless caller around 11:02 a.m. A caller said the driver of a white SUV was pushing a black sedan with their vehicle.
Police spoke with the woman who had been struck, who was crying and didn’t know who the other driver was, according to the report. She told officers she was pulling out of a private driveway, making sure no one was approaching, and then an SUV accelerated and struck her multiple times.
The report says multiple witnesses saw the SUV push the woman’s vehicle through the intersection of Teasley and Wind River. The woman told police she was able to get away and pull into the Chevron gas station at 2400 South Interstate 35E. Witnesses said the SUV appeared to intentionally accelerate to keep contact with the sedan, according to the report.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2700 block of West University Drive — A couple allegedly stole an array of items, including makeup, produce and chocolate, from Walmart on Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
The report says loss prevention officers observed a couple pass all points of sale without paying for the merchandise in their shopping cart. The staff told police they saw the couple place random merchandise into the shopping cart and then went to bag the merchandise without paying.
According to the report, the items taken included Super Tech motor oil, several produce items and cheese, candy and cookies, beauty products, jewelry, bedding and personal hygiene products, for a total value of $142.71. The man and woman, both 23, were arrested and charged with theft of property, greater than $100 and less than $750.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — Police arrested a 34-year-old woman late Monday for driving while intoxicated after a caller said a woman was in a parking lot repeatedly turning her car off and on, according to a police report.
The caller told police they believed the woman may be intoxicated, the report says. Police spoke with the woman, who said she left her home to run errands after she got into a verbal argument with someone at home. The report says there was a child younger than 15 years old in the vehicle.
According to the report, the woman said she took over-the-counter and prescription medication before driving. Officers conducted standard field sobriety tests and determined she was intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A caller told police an acquaintance sent him unsolicited nude photos of himself as well as sexually suggestive messages Monday morning, according to a police report.
Officers took a report for obscenity. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 306 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.