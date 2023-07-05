A 20-year-old motorcyclist was arrested Tuesday after he nearly hit other vehicles by running a red light and then fled from police, according to a police report. After his arrest, officers reported he was in possession of fraudulent credit and debit cards.
At about 1:56 p.m., officers were en route to an unrelated call for service when they reported witnessing a motorcycle disregard a red light at the intersection of Dallas Drive and Teasley Lane. The motorcycle came very close to colliding with another vehicle in the intersection, according to the report.
Then, the report states the motorcycle began speeding through the intersection from Dallas Drive. The rider briefly glanced in the officers’ direction as if he noticed their patrol vehicle, according to the report.
He locked up his rear brake, which caused the motorcycle to slide sideways. The report states he narrowly missed hitting another vehicle on Teasley Lane.
Officers initiated their lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The rider allegedly looked back over his shoulder, accelerated and quickly fled northbound on Dallas Drive. The reporting officer wrote that it was evident the rider was attempting to evade detention because he seemingly noticed the emergency lights.
About a half-mile away from the intersection, the report states the motorcycle veered onto a curb between Chambers and Clifton Streets, maneuvering through a grassy area before turning onto Chambers Street.
The report states the motorcycle then either stalled or ran out of gas because it slowed enough for the officers to pull up behind it. The rider allegedly attempted to restart the motorcycle as officers exited their patrol vehicle.
The officers arrested the rider for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. After his arrest, they took an inventory of his possessions. The report states officers found five credit or debit cards belonging to other people who weren’t his family members.
Along with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, he was charged with a third-degree felony for alleged fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Officers also issued him a citation for a traffic violation.
Other reports
Intersection of South Interstate 35E Highway and Post Oak Drive — A 35-year-old man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated Tuesday after a caller reported he crashed into other vehicles on the interstate, according to a police report.
At about 12:22 p.m., police were dispatched to a call about a reckless driver headed northbound on I-35E. Multiple callers reported a gray Honda Accord could not maintain its lane.
One caller said they thought the driver was intoxicated. Another caller reported the Honda struck two other vehicles without stopping. At the time of the report, no one had contacted Denton police about being involved in the crashes.
Officers located the Honda and conducted a traffic stop. While doing so, the report states the Honda swerved and nearly struck the patrol vehicle. The officer had to make a slight evasive maneuver to avoid being struck, according to the report. Then, the Honda pulled over to the shoulder.
When the officer approached the vehicle, the report states they immediately smelled the odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. The driver also had bloodshot eyes, according to the report.
The officer asked the driver to exit the vehicle and he complied. A traffic sergeant arrived at the scene and conducted standard field sobriety tests. The report states they gathered sufficient clues to indicate the driver was intoxicated. They placed him under arrest.
The driver consented to a blood draw and was booked into the city jail.
The report did not state whether officers noticed any damage to the vehicle that could have indicated whether the driver had struck other vehicles as one caller reported.
700 block of Londonderry Lane — A man reported Tuesday that someone broke into his home and stole diamond jewelry and other items, according to a police report.
At about 11:18 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary at a home. The caller said he came home to find his front door was open and some of his belongings were missing.
When officers arrived, they spoke to the caller, who said he left his home around 11 p.m. Monday and he was sure he locked the door. When he returned around 11 a.m. Tuesday and noticed the door was cracked open a few inches.
He entered the home and found his TV, TV stand, PlayStation 5 and some jewelry missing. Some of the jewelry contained diamonds, he reported. He didn’t have an exact estimate for officers at the time. But he said he suspected the burglar or burglars stole several thousands of dollars worth of property.
The report states officers did not observe any signs of forced entry on the doors or windows. The burglary is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 525 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
