Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after he allegedly ran multiple stop signs while evading police Sunday and collided with at least one other vehicle, according to a Denton police report.

At about 6:55 p.m., an officer saw two motorcycles traveling west on University Drive near Carroll Boulevard. One of the motorcycles allegedly did not have a license plate.

