A motorcyclist is in the hospital after he allegedly ran multiple stop signs while evading police Sunday and collided with at least one other vehicle, according to a Denton police report.
At about 6:55 p.m., an officer saw two motorcycles traveling west on University Drive near Carroll Boulevard. One of the motorcycles allegedly did not have a license plate.
The officer saw the two turn left onto Malone Street and then onto Egan Street. One of the motorcycles pulled into a driveway while the other — the one that allegedly did not have a plate — continued.
The motorcyclist allegedly ran a stop sign at Egan Street and Ponder Avenue, prompting the officer to turn on the police vehicle's emergency lights. The report states the motorcyclist continued east on Egan Street and ran another stop sign at Fulton Street.
Despite looking back toward the officer’s vehicle, the motorcyclist sped up and ran another stop sign, the report states. The officer decided to disengage the emergency equipment as the motorcycle headed toward Carroll Boulevard, which had heavy traffic at the time.
The motorcyclist allegedly ran another stop sign and turned onto northbound Carroll at a high rate of speed. The officer informed dispatch of the motorcycle and continued their regular duty.
Soon after, other officers observed a crash involving the same motorcycle and at least one other vehicle near Carroll and Sunset Street. The motorcyclist had to be transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said he was the only person who required transport.
Police are applying for warrants for the man’s arrest as he is being treated for his injuries. The case is currently listed under the offenses evading arrest detention with a vehicle and driving with license invalid.
Other reports
1700 block of South Loop 288 — Police are investigating a robbery after a man reported people in a dumpster threatened him and stole his belongings, according to a police report.
At about 6:45 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a call from man who said he was robbed. The caller said he was robbed behind a business near the 1800 block of Brinker Road.
The man said he was walking when he saw some people in a dumpster. He said he thought they might’ve been doing drugs. The people started yelling at him, he said, and one of them threatened to harm him if he didn’t hand over what he had.
He was robbed of his wallet worth $10, his cellphone worth $250 and his backpack containing $400 worth of jewelry, according to the report. He said he would like to press charges.
Police searched the area but the report states they were not able to locate the suspect who made the threats and took his belongings.
4000 block of Teasley Lane — A vape shop reported Sunday that it was burglarized for the third time in two weeks, according to a police report.
The vape shop was first burglarized on April 16. Two people were caught on security footage using a piece of concrete to break a window and stealing merchandise.
The shop temporarily placed a piece of cardboard on the window frame and pushed a counter against it. On April 18, two people were again caught on security footage pushing away the cardboard and stealing merchandise from the shop. During an interview after the April 18 burglary, the manager said they believed it was the same two burglars
Since then, the shop has replaced the window. But on Sunday, at about 3:28 p.m., police were dispatched to a burglary alarm call at the same shop. When police arrived, they saw the front window had been shattered with a piece of concrete.
Police performed a sweep of the building and did not find anyone inside. The report states the back door was ajar when they arrived.
The shop’s manager arrived on scene and showed police security footage of the incident. On it, the report states two burglars were seen grabbing various items and leaving through the back door.
The manager is working to make another itemized list of stolen items. The business would like to press charges if the suspects can be identified. Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said police are investigating whether the same two individuals committed all three burglary offenses.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 330 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
