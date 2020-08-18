Denton paramedics determined a man at a motel in the 1100 block of West University Drive was dead after staff called 911 regarding an unconscious person Monday morning, according to a police report.
Denton police responded to an unconscious person call around 10:53 a.m. Upon arrival, paramedics determined the 73-year-old man was already dead.
The report says motel staff reported they last saw the man on Thursday. Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the Tarrant County Medical Examiner took custody of the man’s body. He was not yet listed in the medical examiner’s public portal as of Tuesday afternoon.
The report didn’t specify if foul play is suspected in the man’s death or which motel he was found at.
Other reports
2200 block of North Carroll Boulevard — A man was allegedly stabbed by another driver following a car crash in a parking lot Monday afternoon, but a Denton police spokesperson said the man’s injuries aren’t life-threatening.
Officers responded to a stabbing near the North Texas Fairgrounds around 2:13 p.m. The report says two drivers in the parking lot got into a crash, and an altercation ensued in which one driver stabbed the other.
According to the report, the victim was uncooperative and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police were unable to locate the assailant. An investigation is ongoing.
4100 and 4200 blocks of South Interstate 35E — Unknown thieves took catalytic converters from several vehicles at two car dealerships over the weekend, according to a police report.
Staff at Toyota of Denton and CarMax reported Monday morning that unknown culprits stole catalytic converters from seven vehicles between 5 p.m. Saturday and Monday morning. Staff at the James Wood dealership in the same area reported the same type of theft the week before.
Catalytic converters are emissions control devices that help convert harmful compounds in a car’s exhaust into less-toxic compounds. Staff at CarMax estimated it would cost $600 to replace the missing converters on its vehicles.
The report says there’s no surveillance footage at Toyota of Denton, and staff at CarMax are trying to find out if they have footage of the incident. Investigations are ongoing.
1900 block of North Ruddell Street — A 31-year-old man who admitted to police early Sunday that he was walking around with knives was arrested Monday on allegations of stalking, according to a police report.
A police report Sunday stated a woman who reported a man with knives around 4:30 a.m. later reported at 6:46 a.m. that he was stalking her. The report on Monday alleges he was beating on the door of her and her roommate’s apartment and sitting on their doorstep. Police then escorted the women from their home to their vehicle so they could leave the area for the day.
The Monday report says the woman and her roommate have called police regarding his conduct before, alleging in late July that he kicked a door in at their home. According to the report, one of the women told police they live in fear of him every day.
Officers obtained a warrant Monday and arrested the suspect. He was charged with stalking.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 353 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 28 people into the Denton County Jail.