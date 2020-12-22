A woman reported that tenants staying at a home on her parents’ property stole more than $5,000 in antiques and damaged parts of the house in the 3700 block of Holland Lane, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department spoke with the caller Monday evening. The report says she’s the executor of her parents’ estate and her sister allowed two people to move into one of the houses on her parents’ property, which recently sold.
She told police she was moving things out of the house and on Dec. 14 saw a moving truck backed into the house the tenants were in. She reported seeing one of the tenants getting into the driver’s seat and speeding off, adding she hasn’t seen him since.
According to the report, the caller did an inventory of the items in the house and noticed several antique items were missing. She told police she believes the tenants took them.
The items reported stolen included a $1,195 antique cabinet, a $1,275 antique wash stand, and three angel figurines worth $2,500, $300 and $160, respectively. Other items she reported stolen came out to $259 worth of belongings.
The report says she also believes they left two holes in the wall and damaged several doors as well as picture frames and other items in the house. She wants to press charges for criminal mischief and theft of property. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
3300 block of Groveland Terrace — In a scam report Monday, a woman said she sent $410 through a money-sending mobile application to put a fee down on a home she wanted to purchase, according to a police report.
Police spoke with the caller around 2 p.m. Monday after she reported a possible scam. The report says she toured a house around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after the homeowner told her she could go inside using a key in the mailbox. She told police she put down a $410 application fee for the home by sending it to the seller through Zelle.
According to the report, she searched for his number online after doing so and found his number was attached to homes for sale all over the country, which didn’t line up with what he previously told her.
Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said fraudsters in house-buying scams typically hack online advertisements on houses for sale and put down their contact info, request payment info from potential buyers and then the victim never hears from them again.
An investigation is ongoing.
1700 block of Shady Oaks Drive — About $1,200 worth of roof shingles were reported stolen Monday from Gulfeagle Supply, according to a police report.
The business owner told police a neighboring business owner saw a hole in Gulfeagle’s fence on Dec. 18. The caller reported there were about 30 roof shingles stacked up on top of each other near the location of the hole and they were all gone.
The report says the neighboring business may have caught the burglary on camera. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 422 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 23 people into the Denton County Jail.