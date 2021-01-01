A business owner in the 700 block of South Elm Street called police Thursday morning to report several items stolen.
Amy Cunningham, a Denton Police Department spokesperson, said officers arrived at about 8:30 a.m.
The owner pointed out a lock had been cut and a door forced open so one or more thieves could enter. He reported stolen several power tools, a shop vacuum, a welder, several paint sprayers, a concrete saw and a table saw, among other items.
He later sent officers a complete list of stolen items, which he valued at $20,081.
He also sent police surveillance footage. The investigation was ongoing as of Friday morning.
Other reports
2800 block of West University Drive — A driver called police Thursday afternoon to claim another driver had scraped across her vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.
She told officers she had driven up to the store entrance with her mother. Both spoke with police.
“She said that she stopped her vehicle to drop her mother off at the entrance to Walmart, and she started to drive off,” Cunningham said.
At that point, she told officers, another vehicle driving the other direction struck the back left side of her vehicle, leaving a roughly two-foot-long black stripe.
She told police she briefly followed the other driver and spoke with him, but he denied having struck her vehicle and drove off without sharing his information.
The woman documented the other driver’s license plate number and gave it to police, who then went to the address connected with the vehicle.
“They located the vehicle parked and saw a male exiting the vehicle,” Cunningham said.
She said officers called out to the man, who looked at them but kept walking. They told him they wanted to talk about the alleged incident in the parking lot.
He then told officers he “didn’t do it” and went into his home, Cunningham said. She said officers inspected the parked vehicle and didn’t notice any damage that would correspond to the black stripe left on the other driver’s vehicle.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 356 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.