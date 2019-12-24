A Missouri man apparently needed a nap after police say he drove construction equipment through a gate at a Denton car dealership Monday, smashing several vehicles.
The owner of a used vehicle dealership in the 4100 block of East University Drive called Denton police at about 8 p.m. Monday to report the trouble.
The dealership had parked several cars in front of a chain-style gate at the entrance at closing. Two suffered substantial damage, and two others were also banged up after someone drove a large Kenworth construction auger through the gate. According to the police report, officers reviewed surveillance footage and noted that the driver left the auger’s cab and got into a Humvee parked on the lot.
Police then found a 31-year-old man asleep in the vehicle. Upon questioning, the man told police he had tried to hot-wire a school bus on the lot but was unsuccessful.
The man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation in Missouri. He also was charged with criminal mischief, two counts of burglary of a vehicle and theft greater than $300,000 for the auger.
Other reports
100 block of South Loop 288 — An officer made a traffic stop just before 11 a.m. Monday and discovered the driver had an outstanding warrant from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. The 28-year-old man was booked into jail on a charge of assault family violence.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Denton police responded to 379 service calls and made 10 arrests.