A man who was upset about his misplaced phone Sunday allegedly assaulted an acquaintance while they were working on a bike, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to an assault report around 12:46 a.m. Sunday. A person called 911 to report someone assaulted his stepson earlier at an undisclosed apartment complex in the 3300 block of Fallmeadow Street.
According to the report, the caller's 36-year-old stepson was working on a bike with an acquaintance who became upset over a misplaced phone. The stepson said the man became upset after asking where his phone was, and the stepson said he didn’t have it.
The report says the man then unexpectedly struck the stepson in the face. Police observed an injury on the man’s face, but he declined medical treatment.
The man who was allegedly assaulted told police he wanted time to think about whether he wants to press charges. A report was taken.
Other reports
800 block of West Eagle Drive — A 36-year-old man was charged with injury to an elderly person after he allegedly pushed his mother to the ground Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police met with the 65-year-old woman who said her son pushed her to the ground following a verbal altercation. Officers saw a mark on her elbow, and she said she felt pain when she fell, but she declined medical attention.
Her son wasn’t there when police arrived, but he did return while they were still there. According to the report, he allegedly denied anything happening. Police arrested him because he had an active warrant for criminal trespass from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. He also was charged with injury to an elderly person.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman who reported her boyfriend assaulted her Sunday found her vehicle was also recently keyed, according to a police report.
Police are investigating an assault report after a woman said her boyfriend forced his way into the home they shared, charged at her and smashed her phone. She reported he smashed her phone after she attempted to grab it to call 911.
Paramedics evaluated her, but she declined transport to a hospital. The report says she does want to press charges for the assault.
She also found her vehicle was recently keyed and that the cost to repair it would be about $3,000. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 354 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 16 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.