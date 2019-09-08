No injuries were reported following a car crash, but a 36-year-old man was arrested on several charges, including drug possession and driving while intoxicated.
Two vehicles — no descriptions were available through police records — were involved in the crash in the 500 block on West University Drive on Saturday afternoon.
The 36-year-old is suspected of crashing into the other driver's vehicle.
"Officers conducted standard field sobriety tests and found the suspect to be intoxicated," said Allison Vetere, spokeswoman for the Denton Police Department. "It is undetermined at this time what substance, or combination of substances, the suspect was under the influence of."
Officers then searched his vehicle, finding various illegal drugs, police said.
According to police reports, the man had less than 28 grams of alprazolam — more commonly known ny the brand name Xanax — less than 1 gram of Vyvanse and 4-200 grams of heroin.
Other reports
2400 block of Louise Street — Multiple callers told police that two men were fighting in a parking lot Saturday morning.
Officers spoke with both men, each of whom was somewhat uncooperative, Vetere said.
"The first male stated that the other male struck him in the head with a pot and chased him with a knife," she said. "The second male involved agreed he threw a pot, but in response to the first male throwing objects at him."
He also denied that he had chased anybody with a knife. No arrests were made, and it is unclear what type of pot was thrown.
100 block of West University Drive — A 22-year-old man reported to police Saturday afternoon that a backpack had been stolen from his unlocked Ford Escape at some point the previous night.
He told officers the bag contained a textbook and a laptop worth $900.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 191 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.