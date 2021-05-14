A 17-year-old girl who allegedly drove intoxicated and got into a car crash said she didn’t have her parents’ permission to take the car, according to a police report.
A 911 caller reported to the Denton Police Department that a driver involved in a car crash with them had left the scene. The caller said they were following the driver. Police were dispatched to the hit-and-run crash at Bell Avenue and East University Drive.
The report says the caller followed the other driver as they went east on University, south onto North Ruddell Street, left on Mingo Street and finally stopped in the 700 block of Pertain Street.
The caller reported feeling pain from the crash and was treated by paramedics at the scene. Her car sustained disabling damage and had to be towed.
Officers spoke with the driver who fled and learned she didn’t have a valid driver’s license. She said she left the scene of the crash because she feared getting in trouble with her parents and because she had never been pulled over.
She alleged she had nothing to drink the first few times officers asked. According to the report, she said she was at a park with friends, went to a restaurant and then began driving home. She allegedly took the car out without her parents’ permission.
Officers conducted standard field sobriety tests and determined she was intoxicated. Asked again if she had anything to drink, she said “a little bit” and responded the same when asked if she felt the effects of the alcohol.
She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and accident involving damage to a vehicle, greater than or equal to $200. The report says she consented to provide a breath sample.
Other reports
1900 block of West Hickory Street — A woman reported Thursday afternoon her boyfriend hit her and spilled beer on her, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance around 5:10 p.m. They met with the caller, who said she and her boyfriend, 33, were arguing all day because he was drunk. The boyfriend claimed the caller was upset with him, so they got into an argument and he said she pushed him.
According to the report, the woman said they were arguing about a phone charger before he used his hands to hit her upper chest area multiple times, even after she tried walking away. She eventually got outside the apartment and called 911.
Police saw red marks on her upper chest area, and she reported feeling pain. The boyfriend was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
1700 block of Teasley Lane — A man flagged officers down Thursday afternoon to report one of his girlfriend’s relatives assaulted him at an apartment earlier, according to a police report.
An officer was driving down Teasley Lane around 1:50 p.m. when a man flagged the officer down to report the assault. The man said he got into an argument with his girlfriend’s relative, who then punched him.
Police called and spoke with the family member, who said he was just defending himself because the first man put his hands up in a fighting stance. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 399 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Thursday and Friday, 31 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.