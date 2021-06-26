A University Behavioral Health of Denton employee called police Friday afternoon to report three doors and four light fixtures had been intentionally damaged by someone brought into the facility, causing thousands of dollars in damages, according to a police report.
The employee reported the damage at about 3:19 p.m., telling police three doors valued at $1,500 each and four light fixtures valued at $400 each were intentionally damaged by someone brought into the facility, the report states. They provided the name of the person observed causing the damage, and officers reported the incident as criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — An elderly man came to the Denton Police Department Friday afternoon to report he was scammed out of $800 in gift cards after receiving an e-mail from someone he believed was a friend asking for help, according to a police report.
The man told police the e-mail requested him to purchase gift cards for the sender. He bought two and proceeded to give the card information to the sender, after which they requested additional cards. He bought another six, all of which were also worth $100. He then received a notice he had been scammed, he told police. The incident is under investigation.
700 block of Avenue A — A 22-year-old woman was arrested Friday afternoon after her boyfriend called police to report she threw things at him and hit him during an argument about a party, according to a police report.
The man called police at about 2:27 p.m. to report the incident. Officers arrived at his residence and he told them he and his girlfriend were arguing about a party and that she got upset, throwing things at him and scratching his chest. Officers observed red marks on his chest and hand and spoke to the woman, who allegedly admitted to throwing items at him and trying to take his phone away from him, scratching him in the process.
Officers arrested the woman on a charge of assault causes bodily injury to family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 414 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 50 people into the Denton County Jail.