Members of a federal task force arrested a man on 11 outstanding warrants Wednesday morning after a short chase on foot.
Denton officers led the operation, and the 32-year-old had some warrants out of Denton so he was booked into the Denton City Jail shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Members of the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, which operates out of the U.S. Marshals Service, received information the man was staying at a hotel in the 1700 block of South Interstate 35E in Carrollton on Wednesday.
They reported seeing him exit a vehicle and walk toward the hotel, at which point officers attempted to detain him.
Amy Cunningham, a Denton Police Department spokesperson, said the man ignored officers’ commands and began to flee on foot.
“He ran on foot for a very short distance and was caught,” Cunningham said Thursday.
She said officers recovered a vehicle that had recently been reported stolen from Dallas, as well as a pistol and 28 grams of methamphetamine.
As of Thursday afternoon, Cunningham said the only charges facing the man were the 11 outstanding warrants, but additional charges were pending.
The warrants were from Denton municipal and district judges, Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Flower Mound police, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Collin County Sheriff’s Office.
They included warrants for failure to appear in court, unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary, evading arrest, bond forfeiture and theft.
Other report
3400 block of East McKinney Street — Officers saw a vehicle towing what appeared to be a long cord using a chain across East McKinney Street shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
They pulled over the vehicle, and its 25-year-old driver, in the 200 block of Bluebird Circle.
At that point, Cunningham said, “officers noticed the long cord was actually about 80 feet of copper wire.”
They then realized the driver didn’t have a valid driver’s license.
When asked about the copper wire, the driver “said that he found the copper wire in the roadway, so he collected it,” Cunningham said, “but, in plain view, officers saw a pair of bolt cutter,” as well as other tools.
Officers returned to where they first saw the vehicle and found damage to an electrical box on the building, where it appeared he had stripped the wire from.
The estimated value of the wire was $224. The driver was arrested and charged with theft of copper and cited for his lack of a driver’s license.
Roudup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 350 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.