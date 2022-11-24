Three of the four occupants in a vehicle on Bandera Street were arrested Wednesday morning after officers reported finding marijuana, cocaine and a handgun, according to a police report.
At about 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, officers were patrolling in the 3100 block of Bandera Street when they reported hearing a vehicle running and finding four men inside. They reported they could smell marijuana coming from inside and the smell became stronger after the window was rolled down.
The vehicle was within 1,000 feet of a child care center, the report states, making it a drug-free zone. Officers spoke to the passengers, who allegedly denied having any marijuana inside and didn’t have identification on them.
The driver allegedly took out packaging that he said contained marijuana, and police then searched the vehicle. According to the report, they found a blunt that was mostly smoked and a handgun under the driver’s seat.
Two passengers ages 22 and 18 allegedly had baggies of a white substance believed to be cocaine, and each of them was arrested on a charge of possession of controlled substance.
A fourth person in the vehicle wasn’t arrested, but the driver, 19, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of weapon. When he was taken to jail, police learned the man allegedly gave them a fake name, and that he had two warrants out of The Colony. One was for criminal trespass and one was for larceny, the report states, and the man was additionally charged with failure to identify as a fugitive.
5500 block of Parkplace Drive — A 44-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening after his fiancee locked him out of their residence, reportedly because he was drinking, according to a police report.
At about 6:55 p.m., officers arrived at the block after a caller reported the man wouldn’t leave. They saw the man standing near the front door of a residence, the report states, and noted he smelled of alcohol.
The man told officers he lived there with his fiancee, who was refusing to let him inside, the report states. He said that was because the two got in an argument, but when officers met with his fiancee, she said it was because he had been drinking all day, the report states.
According to the report, police asked the man if there someone who could come pick him up. They spoke to someone over the phone, but that person refused to pick him up. At that point, officers arrested him on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
5300 block of East McKinney Street — A storage shed was found spray-painted with “The East” in large black letters, according to a caller’s report Wednesday.
A man called police Wednesday morning to report the shed was fine Tuesday evening, but he found out Tuesday night it had been tagged with “The East.” He estimated it would cost about $60 to cover it up with paint, the report states, and he didn’t know who would’ve sprayed the graffiti.
