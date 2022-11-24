Blotter
Three of the four occupants in a vehicle on Bandera Street were arrested Wednesday morning after officers reported finding marijuana, cocaine and a handgun, according to a police report.

At about 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, officers were patrolling in the 3100 block of Bandera Street when they reported hearing a vehicle running and finding four men inside. They reported they could smell marijuana coming from inside and the smell became stronger after the window was rolled down.

