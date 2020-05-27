Denton police are investigating a shooting after a 22-year-old man and his girlfriend reported that he had been shot Tuesday in the 1900 block of North Ruddell Street, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton around 10 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a shooting. The report says officers met with a man with a gunshot wound, but he didn’t know what happened and was unable to provide information.
The man’s girlfriend, who was also at the hospital, told police she heard a verbal altercation followed by a gunshot, and then her boyfriend entered the apartment saying he’d been shot. The report says she didn’t have suspect information.
Hospital staff didn’t believe the gunshot wound on his lower left abdomen was life-threatening, according to the report.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the report didn’t specify what time the shooting occurred.
Other reports
900 block of Cleveland Street — Officers found a single bullet at an apartment late Tuesday after a woman reported hearing a gunshot and a bullet fly over her head, according to a police report.
Officers went through the home and found a bullet that was shot through the bedroom and ended up in the living room of a Midtown 905 apartment. The caller said she heard a single gunshot around 11:15 or 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Residents in another unit told police they heard a loud noise before police arrived. An investigation is ongoing.
1400 block of Churchill Drive — A 15-year-old boy was punched off his bicycle by one boy and punched by several others Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
Officers responded to an assault call and found the boy sitting on a curb and holding a towel to his face with blood on his clothes. The report says a friend the boy was with ran off to get parents when the assault occurred and that there have been issues in the past with the boy who punched him off the bike.
Witnesses in the area confirmed the assault, according to the report.
Westgate and Coffey drives — A 41-year-old man who allegedly drove his vehicle into a ditch was arrested for driving while intoxicated early Tuesday, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. and tried speaking with the man, but he kept falling asleep. He told police his driver’s license was in his driver’s license when asked for it and nodded when asked if he had lost count of how much he had to drink. According to the report, he said he had a few beers at 2 a.m. and finished them at 2 a.m.
The report says officers could smell a heavy odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and that the man’s speech was heavily slurred. Officers weren’t able to conduct other standard field sobriety tests because the man couldn’t stand on his own.
He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. The report says he has been convicted of DWI four previous times.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 361 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.