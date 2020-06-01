A man and a woman were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm Sunday night after a caller reported a hit-and-run car crash on northbound Interstate 35, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said the accident was reported near exit 469, for U.S. Highway 380; however, she said officers conducted a traffic stop near the exit for Keaton Road. As officers exited their vehicles and approached the car, they observed what appeared to be a rifle on the rear floorboard, she said.
Both occupants of the vehicle were detained, she said, and officers reported a strong smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, police reported finding a loaded handgun on the passenger floorboard, along with a glass jar in plain view containing 5 grams of marijuana.
The woman, who was driving the vehicle, admitted to being involved in the crash, while the passenger acknowledged that the vehicle contained both firearms and marijuana, according to police.
Beckwith said that because both were involved in criminal activity regarding the marijuana, the 25-year-old woman was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. The 27-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon — a third-degree felony.
Other reports
400 block of South Carroll Boulevard — A man was arrested Sunday night and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers were dispatched in reference to a person with a gun, according to a police report.
Beckwith said a caller advised that an individual was sitting at the corner of his apartment complex with what appeared to be a large gun. When officers arrived and the suspect was detained, it was determined to be an AR-style BB gun, Beckwith said.
After searching the man, officers discovered a small plastic bag inside his wallet that contained a crystal-like substance, determined to be methamphetamine, according to police.
The 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance less than a gram, Beckwith said.
2700 block of West University Drive — Officers were dispatched Sunday afternoon after a caller reported a man was spray-painting graffiti near the front entrance of Walmart, according to a police report.
Beckwith said a loss prevention officer initially detained the suspect, a 25-year-old man, until officers arrived. She said the suspect had spray-painted profanities on the exterior of the store that were directed toward members of law enforcement.
After the man was detained and arrested by officers, Beckwith said police located his vehicle, which contained several cans of black spray paint on the passenger floorboard. In addition, video evidence was obtained.
The man was charged with graffiti pecuniary loss of more than $100 but less than $750, Beckwith said.
The damage was estimated at $200, she said.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 298 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.