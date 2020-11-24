A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday evening on an outstanding warrant for terroristic threat after police were initially called to a drug use report, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to the 9100 block of Teasley Lane around 5:47 p.m. when a woman reported her son had been using drugs for several days, and was attempting to grow marijuana and construct a methamphetamine lab.
The report says he was gone by the time police arrived, but they quickly located him after receiving a physical description. Denton dispatchers had already informed responding officers of the outstanding warrant from the Police Department and confirmed the warrant when the suspect was detained.
The warrant for terroristic threat followed a Sept. 12 incident where he allegedly poured gasoline on the front porch of a house and threatened to burn it down. The report from Sept. 12 says police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 9100 block of Teasley Lane, but the suspect wasn’t located at the time.
According to the report, his mother then told police there was no disturbance at the location when she called and there wasn’t an active meth lab at the home or a marijuana plant farm.
Other reports
900 block of Cleveland Street — A 22-year-old man was arrested at his home Monday after allegedly posting intimate photos of his ex-girlfriend online after they broke up, according to a police report.
On Nov. 10, the victim reported to police that her ex-boyfriend posted intimate photos of her online and sent them to friends and family without her consent after they broke up. According to the report, she said he showed up at her house on multiple occasions and created multiple social media accounts to contact her.
The suspect was arrested on a warrant for harassment and unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
4700 block of Piedmont Court — A man who was possibly under the influence of drugs was taken to a local hospital following an assault report Monday morning, according to a police report.
A woman, 79, called the police to report her son, 43, was threatening her. Officers were dispatched around 8:17 a.m. and found a man standing outside screaming obscenities. The report says a nearby resident came outside and tried to calm him. She was successful, so police maintained their distance, according to the report, until he became upset and threw the woman to the ground.
She reported feeling some pain, but didn’t want to press charges. The report says his mother and the resident reported he was possibly on drugs because his behavior was abnormal. Police took him to a local hospital for treatment.
1900 block of Brinker Road — A Home Depot staffer filed a theft report Monday after a customer failed to return rented equipment valued at about $16,000 by the Oct. 20 expiration date, according to a police report.
The client rented a Toro Tracked Mud Buggy, a machine that deposits mud onto a surface, valued at $12,628, and a flatbed trailer estimated to cost $3,388 on Oct. 17. The report says since the Oct. 20 expiration date, the client hadn’t responded to Home Depot staff’s attempts to contact him.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 373 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 22 people into the Denton County Jail.