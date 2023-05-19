When a 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday in an unrelated incident, police learned he was wanted on a warrant related to a case where he allegedly masturbated at a bus stop last year, according to a police report.
On Oct. 11 at about 12:18 a.m., a caller reported that man was sitting completely nude at a bus stop pulling at his genitals. The caller said his son’s bedroom window faced the bus stop, located near North Bell Avenue and Sunrise Cove. It didn’t appear from the report that the child saw the man, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
When police arrived, they found the man sitting completely naked with his hands over his genitals, according to the report.
The man claimed he had been walking for hours and accidentally sat in a yard full of stickers. He said they were poking his backside, so he decided to take his pants off. He did not have any underwear, according to the report.
The report states that police didn’t see him attempting to pull any sticker burrs out of his pants. The 39-year-old was arrested for the alleged offense.
Months later, at about 3:33 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a suspicious person call in the 400 block of Abram Avenue. The caller said there was a vehicle they didn’t recognized parked outside their residence.
When police arrived, they saw two men inside the van. The driver was asleep with a bottle of alcohol in his lap, according to the report.
Police woke up the 61-year-old driver and asked him what he was doing. He spoke in a low mumble that was hard to understand. Police allegedly saw numerous torch-style lighters scattered around the cab of the vehicle.
Despite the driver allegedly denying he smoked anything, police conducted standard field sobriety tests and believe he was intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication non-alcohol.
Police spoke with the van’s passenger, too. He said he was just waiting on his friend but he couldn’t wake him up. After running the passenger’s name, police discovered the 39-year-old had a warrant for his arrest out of the Denton Police Department for disorderly conduct: expose genitals, related to the bus stop incident.
He was arrested on the warrant. Police conducted a search before transporting him. The report states that he had a clear plastic bag with 1.3 grams of a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was charged with the warrant and third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1/1-B, between 1 and 4 grams.
The recent warrant for his arrest was not listed as failure to appear, which would indicate he skipped a court date. Typically, a failure to appear warrant would be issued by the court in which the defendant was meant to appear. This warrant, however, was issued by the Denton Police Department.
And while Denton police charged the 39-year-old with disorderly conduct: expose genitals in October, county court and jail records have no mention of the offense.
Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham consulted the Denton City Jail and said she learned that the warrant was issued in January, so it’s likely he missed a court date and the county issued the warrant. But since the warrant was not listed as failure to appear and was issued by Denton police, she is not certain on the circumstances of the warrant.
Cunningham said there might be more clarity on his warrant when he is transferred and booked into the Denton County Jail.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 401 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.