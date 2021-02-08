A 46-year-old man with a history of criminal trespass from a woman’s home allegedly broke into that woman’s home early Sunday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department arrested the man following a call regarding a suspicious person that came in shortly after the woman’s report. According to the report, the woman doesn’t know the suspect and has never met him, but he has a history of showing up to her apartment in the 800 block of North Bell Avenue.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police have gone out every time the woman has reported an incident, but the man has been gone by the time officers show up. He’s been criminally trespassed at least once.
On Sunday, the door to the woman’s apartment was kicked in, and she reported he was standing inside her home around 3:32 a.m. Police arrived but didn’t find him in the immediate area.
The report says Denton dispatchers then got another call about a suspicious person at a home less than a mile away in the 400 block of Wainwright Street.
The caller alleged a man was screaming and kicking his apartment door for 20 minutes. Police learned it was the same man, who also showed them the active criminal trespass notice he previously received regarding the first caller.
He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, unreasonable noise. Denton County Jail records show he has been in and out of the county jail since 2018 on charges including criminal mischief, criminal trespass and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. He was recently released on Jan. 22 on a personal recognizance bond following his arrest in October.
Other reports
8900 block of North Interstate 35 — A 911 caller told police two occupants drove off the caller’s car Sunday evening without permission after they stopped at Love’s Travel Stop, according to a police report.
A caller told police a man had been at the travel stop for several hours and was causing issues. Police spoke with the caller and learned he stopped at the store with two other people on their way to WinStar World Casino so he could go to the restroom and that when he returned outside, the two other occupants and his car were gone.
He reported that one of the other occupants was supposed to drive the rest of the way to the casino, but they didn’t have permission to take his gray 2018 Dodge Charger without him. The vehicle was entered as stolen, and police called a family member to take the caller home. The report says he wants to press charges for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
8200 block of Canoe Ridge Lane — A driver who allegedly pulled out a gun following a road rage incident and fled from police Tuesday was arrested at a home in south Denton on Sunday evening, according to a police report.
Police went to the home to search for the suspect and arrest him on warrants for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct, displaying a firearm. The 17-year-old was arrested without incident.
On Tuesday, a 911 caller told police the 17-year-old accused the caller of cutting him off around South Loop 288 and Spencer Road. The caller alleged the man pulled out a gun, chambered a bullet and set the gun in his lap. Officers located a black Nissan with a license plate that matched the suspect’s and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped off.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 297 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 26 people into the Denton County Jail.