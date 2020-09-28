Denton police arrested a 20-year-old man Sunday who allegedly pulled out a knife at a massage parlor and demanded money from an employee, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Sunset Street after a caller reported a person with a knife around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. A third-party caller dialed 911 after an Asian Massage employee exited the store and explained the situation to them.
Police located a man who matched the description given, commanded him to lie down, handcuffed him and retrieved a small blade from his pocket, according to the report. They later confirmed the blade was the knife he used in the aggravated robbery incident.
The report says he walked into the parlor and asked about a massage, then went to the restroom. When he returned, the employee told police he grabbed a knife from his pocket, placed it on the front desk and demanded she give him money.
The suspect admitted to going inside the store and asking about a massage but said he didn’t ask for any money. The report says he emptied his pockets and placed everything on the desk, including the knife, and he alleges she freaked out and ran out of the store.
Witnesses at the scene told police they didn’t observe the initial incident, but confirmed the suspect had been asking people for money. He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.
Other reports
200 block of West Collins Street — A 32-year-old man who allegedly climbed over a towing company’s barbed wire fence was arrested on an allegation of criminal trespassing Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police spoke with the man who told them he was standing across the street from On the Road Again Towing and believed people were talking about him, the report says. Officers located him on the other side the wooden fence line that was topped with barbed wire.
The owner of the business and his wife said they were inside the building when they saw a man approach the shop doors, according to the report. They said the man allegedly pounded on the door, yelled at them whenever they opened the door and refused to leave after being asked to do so.
According to the report, the suspect allegedly told police he climbed over the fence because there wasn’t a “no trespassing” sign posted. The report says surveillance footage showed him climbing over the fence. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.
1200 block of Thomas Street — A woman arrived home Sunday morning to find an unknown man in her backyard trying to lift a portable AC unit over the fence, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the burglary of a habitation call around 7:57 a.m. The caller told police she returned home around 7:54 a.m., entered the garage and saw a man in the backyard. The report says the house is under renovation with walls torn down, so she was able to see through the house that someone else was at the property.
The intruder told her he thought he was at somebody else’s home before leaving, the report says.
According to the report, police saw several pickets were taken off the fence and noticed several tools near that opening. Nothing was reported stolen, but all the tools belonged to the caller and a contractor who was working at the house. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 337 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.