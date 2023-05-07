A man pointed a handgun at a woman and demanded money from her, so she showed him her empty pockets with no money and offered her phone instead, but the man left only asking for money, according to a Denton police report.
At about 11:06 a.m. Saturday, a woman told officers of an attempted assault call that had occurred Friday in the 1400 block of Teasley Lane.
The woman told police she was heading to her friend's apartment. She was in the parking lot when a man pulled out a gun and pointed it at her, demanding money.
She told the man she had no money and showed him her empty pockets. She tried to offer her cellphone instead, but the man just asked for money and left. The woman then ran.
The woman said he never assaulted her and was a few feet away from her. The woman said she was scared for her safety.
The incident is under investigation.
Other reports
Fort Worth Drive at Country Club Road — A 33-year-old man was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated with an open container and possession of a controlled substance, according to a police report.
At about 1 a.m. Saturday, officers observed a vehicle on Ryan Road that wasn't staying in one lane.
They also witnessed the driver cross the white fog lane several times before turning onto Country Club Road and failing to stop at the marked pavement stop line.
Once the vehicle turned onto Country Club Road, the driver continued to fail to drive in a single lane. Officers then initiated a traffic stop just before reaching Fort Worth Drive.
Officers observed the 33-year-old driver had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, according to the report.
The man told officers he didn’t have anything to drink and that the odor they were smelling was coming from his friend, but no one else was inside the vehicle.
He then told officers he had been at a bar earlier. Officers also said the man’s speech was slurred and he had red, watery eyes.
The man got out of the vehicle for a standardized field sobriety test but then declined to perform the test.
Officers allegedly saw an open alcohol container on the center console of the man's vehicle, according to the report. The man refused a blood draw until a warrant was issued and approved.
While conducting an inventory of the vehicle, officers found a small clear baggie on the driver's side door that appeared to have a white powdery residue. Another similar baggie in the center cupholder had a white rock-like substance believed to be cocaine.
They field tested the substance, and it tested positive for cocaine and weighed about 0.9 grams, according to the report.
The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container and possession of a controlled substance.
1800 block of South Loop 288 — Store employees said they witnessed a 43-year-old woman attempting to steal a vacuum cleaner at Target, according to a police report.
At about 9:01 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Target in reference to a theft. An employee told officers they saw a woman grab a vacuum cleaner and put it in her cart.
She continued to select various merchandise and then went to the self-checkout lane, where she scanned and paid for all the merchandise except the vacuum cleaner.
The woman said she accidentally forgot to scan the vacuum cleaner. The woman allegedly selected the only vacuum cleaner that did not have a security device on it that would make a noise notification if someone were to pass through the scanners.
The vacuum was valued at about $249. The woman was arrested and charged with theft.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 390 service and officer-initiated calls and made 9 arrests.
