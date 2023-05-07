Blotter

A man pointed a handgun at a woman and demanded money from her, so she showed him her empty pockets with no money and offered her phone instead, but the man left only asking for money, according to a Denton police report.

At about 11:06 a.m. Saturday, a woman told officers of an attempted assault call that had occurred Friday in the 1400 block of Teasley Lane.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

