A man with a gun grew angry with an impound lot employee Sunday after being informed he’d have to pay to get his car back, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault after an employee at On the Road Again Towing reported a customer threatened him with a gun. Police were dispatched around 2:48 p.m. to a call about a person with a gun.
The caller reported the customer became angry when told he’d have to pay to get his car back after it had been towed. According to the report, the man stormed out of the building, forcefully pushing and nearly breaking the front door, while explaining he’d come back and shoot the caller.
He then brandished a gun and pointed it at the caller before putting it into his waistband and leaving, the report says. The caller told police they believed the customer showed the gun so the caller would take the motion as a threat.
Police didn’t locate the man while searching the area. The incident remains under investigation.
The report didn’t say whether the man got his car back Sunday.
Other reports
North Locust Street and West Hercules Lane — Police arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly broke a 911 caller’s windshield early Sunday under the presumption his friend was in danger, according to a police report.
A woman told dispatchers around midnight a man was looking into her car and when she tried to drive away, he threw something at her window and it shattered. A second 911 caller reported seeing a woman, possibly on drugs, with a man. The two were later arrested and the man was identified as the criminal mischief suspect.
Police located the suspect after the second 911 call. He alleged he thought the woman in the car was a woman he knew — the one arrested with him — and believed she was in danger. According to the report, this was why he broke the windshield with his fist.
Officers observed a cut on his hand and he admitted to drinking “a lot of whiskey.” He was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication and criminal mischief.
600 block of Roberts Street — A woman reported Sunday her high school-aged daughter was threatened by a classmate through social media, according to a police report.
The report says a classmate of the 14-year-old girl sent her a message on Snapchat, saying she would put a gun to the girl’s head. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 364 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 29 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.