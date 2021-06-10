A man confessed to taking Xanax while speaking with police Wednesday who saw a bag containing white pills sitting next to him, according to a police report.
Around 7:29 a.m. the Denton Police Department responded to a criminal trespass call at 7-Eleven in the 900 block of Fort Worth Drive. A caller at the store said a man in the store was being disruptive and refused to leave the property. The caller said the man was now outside the store next to a car.
Police arrived and spoke with the man as well as another man who was inside that vehicle. The report says they saw a small bag containing white pills on the center console inside the car.
Officers requested backup and as more police were arriving, one of the officers reported seeing the man in the car take at least one pill out of the bag, turn away from officers, make a motion like he was reaching for his mouth and then take a sip of a drink.
According to the report, the man in the passenger seat denied taking any pills and denied any knowledge of any pills. While speaking more with police, officers noticed his level of consciousness was decreasing and called for paramedics.
The man refused medical treatment and told paramedics he didn’t take anything, but then confessed to taking Xanax, according to the report. Police released the man and didn’t arrest him "in the interest of justice," the report states.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — Police arrested a couple on drug charges Wednesday afternoon after the woman’s daughter reported a fight, according to a police report.
The caller said she was fighting with her mom. Police arrived at the residence and were allowed to enter. The man said his girlfriend and her daughter were arguing, so he got in between them to prevent them from fighting. The report says he denied any physical altercation between the women and between himself and the caller.
While speaking with them, officers noticed the older woman appeared jittery though she denied taking any drugs. According to the report, police found a folded-up piece of foil with a black, sticky substance and a small clear container containing a white, crystal-like substance. They believed the substances were heroin and methamphetamine, respectively.
After speaking further with the two, police determined the heroin belonged to the man and the meth belonged to the woman. They were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, between 4 and 200 grams. The man was also charged with assault causing bodily injury, though there wasn’t more information on the assault in the report.
600 block of Londonderry Lane — A caller said a man he knows assaulted him after he told the assailant to leave his home Wednesday evening, according to a police report.
Police responded to an assault around 7:35 p.m. The caller said a man he knows came to his residence looking for someone else. According to the report, the man pushed the caller after he told him to leave his home.
A fight ensued and the resident called 911 when the other man left. Officers saw signs of a struggle on the patio balcony, with the closet door pushed in and items strewn about. They spoke with the assailant, who admitted the two got into a physical altercation, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 427 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 32 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.