A 36-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning in the 1600 block of West Hickory Street after allegedly locking his keys in his vehicle and refusing an offer for a ride home, according to a police report.
At about 2:27 a.m., a caller reported the man had been trying to get in his vehicle for at least 30 minutes and that someone had offered him a ride home, which he refused. Police arrived and found him trying to get into the vehicle while standing in the road. He told them he locked his keys inside and that he was going to use a ride service to get home, the report states.
The man allegedly admitted he was intoxicated and when officers conducted a sobriety test, the report states, he used a wall to maintain balance, nearly falling over. He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Other reports
1300 block of Dallas Drive — A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening after he allegedly kicked his wife and grabbed a phone out of her hand, injuring her finger in the process, according to a police report.
Police arrived at about 4:45 p.m. and spoke to the man. He told them he and his wife got into a verbal argument, which officers determined was over politics. His wife told officers he had kicked her across her thighs and grabbed her phone, throwing it down the hallway and injuring her pinky finger in the process.
Police observed bruising on the woman’s finger, and the man allegedly admitted to kicking her. He was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member.
5300 block of East McKinney Street — A man called police Saturday morning to report someone tried to break into his residence Friday night, causing damage to his door frame, according to a police report.
Police arrived at about 11:50 a.m. and spoke to the man, who said he heard someone trying to break in through his back door the previous night. He did not see a person or vehicle leave the area, he said, but found damage to his door frame. Officers observed the damage, which looked like someone attempted to pry the door open, and reported the incident as criminal mischief, substantial inconvenience.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 317 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, 27 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.