A man that police found hiding in a vacant apartment Wednesday afternoon ran away from officers, according to a police report.
An employee at the 19Twenty Apartments told the Denton Police Department there was a man at the complex who had been going around entering vacant units all day. The report says the staffer wanted the man to receive a criminal trespass warning if police found him.
Police were dispatched around 3:29 p.m. to the complex at 1824 N. Ruddell St. and searched empty apartments. According to the report, they found the man in question hiding inside a closet inside a vacant unit.
He admitted to police he had a needle in his pocket. The report says police tried to handcuff him to complete their investigation, and the man began to resist by yanking his arms away. He eventually fled and ran through the parking lot.
Police weren’t able to locate him but they did identify him after the fact from reviewing body camera footage. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1400 block of West Oak Street — Police arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly punched his boyfriend in the face early Wednesday, according to a police report.
Denton police were dispatched around 2:40 a.m. to assist the University of North Texas Police Department. Officers learned the couple got into an argument in the car that then turned physical.
Police spoke with the victim first and noted he had visible injuries on his face. He said he and his boyfriend were sitting in the car arguing and then alleged his boyfriend kicked and punched him in the face.
The suspect allegedly denied anything physical happening, but eventually admitted to punching his boyfriend. He allegedly told police he didn’t mean to hit him as hard as he did and said the victim was pushing and shoving him.
He was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member.
3500 block of South Interstate 35E — A caller who went to an appointment at Medical City Denton Wednesday afternoon later reported his truck stolen from the parking lot of the hospital, according to a police report.
He told officers he parked his black 2018 GMC Sierra Denali at the hospital’s parking lot around 2 p.m. and noticed it was gone when he returned around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, he believed he locked it but he wasn’t sure.
He estimated the truck to be worth $35,000 to $40,000. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 435 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.