Police were called after a witness reported seeing an erratic driver nearly strike two vehicles Tuesday morning.
The witness reported following the driver from the intersection of North Locust Street and North Loop 288 to the 2900 block of Longfellow Lane.
The 25-year-old driver was still present when police arrived at about 10 a.m. Monday, and the driver said he'd been hunting recently. When asked, he told the officer he had two firearms in his SUV.
In the vehicle, the officer found a dead duck, a shotgun and a pistol.
Khristen Jones, a police spokeswoman, said the officer also found less than a gram of methamphetamine in a cup holder, as well as a pipe used for smoking the methamphetamine.
He then was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
According to county records, the 25-year-old had been fined for having an open container in a motor vehicle after being ticketed by Texas Parks & Wildlife.
Other reports
1200 block of South Loop 288 — A woman reported having her car stolen after taking a friend of a friend on an errand.
She told police she didn't know the man well but agreed to take him to Tractor Supply Co. She waited in the car while he went inside. While in the store, he allegedly stole an air compressor valued between $100 and $750.
"When he ran out and threw it in the vehicle and told her to drive off, she refused," Jones said. "So he forced her out of the vehicle and then drove away in her vehicle."
Neither the suspect's name nor a vehicle description were included in available police reports. Jones said the case was referred to a detective and is currently under investigation.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton Police Department received 371 calls for service and made five arrests.
- The Denton County Sheriff's Office received 997 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.