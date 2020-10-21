A 33-year-old man who asked police officers for a ride Tuesday evening allegedly tampered with evidence by throwing out a packet containing marijuana residue, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Fort Worth Drive in reference to a suspicious person/welfare concern around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. Police met with a man and wrote in the report that it was hard to understand him because he was jittery.
The report says the man asked police officers for a ride and was told that was fine, but he would need to place his belongings in a plastic bag to ensure he wasn’t transporting illegal drugs. According to the report, he’s a known drug user and admitted to using drugs in the past.
He allegedly told officers at the scene that he liked the smell of cocaine.
The report says he threw something to the other side of the parking lot as he was emptying his pockets and putting belongings in a plastic bag. When asked what he threw, he allegedly said “nothing.”
Officers went to retrieve what he threw and saw a ballpoint pen packet containing a substance the suspect said was marijuana residue, according to the report.
He was arrested and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. As of Wednesday afternoon, no charges had been filed relating to marijuana.
Other reports
300 block of Kingfisher Lane — Police arrested a 36-year-old woman who allegedly threatened another woman with a knife and damaged her car Tuesday, according to a police report
A third-party caller told police two women were arguing, and one of them had a knife. The report says officers arrived and learned the two were in a verbal argument that turned physical when the suspect allegedly yelled and waved a lit cigarette in front of the victim’s face.
She then allegedly went inside, retrieved a knife and threatened to hurt the victim. According to the report, she also allegedly damaged the victim’s car with a knife. Police observed numerous scratches on the top of the trunk and a puncture mark on the hood. The report says police found a broken kitchen knife at the scene and took it in for evidence.
The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
100 block of Sheraton Place — Officers are investigating an aggravated assault report after a man said another man shot him with a Taser stun gun four times Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a disturbance on Sheraton Place after a woman called out for someone to call 911 around 7:24 a.m. Police also received a disturbance call from the 3800 block of Camelot Street around the same time, less than a mile away, about a man chasing a woman and yelling her name.
Police spoke with a woman and man, who told them an acquaintance had acted aggressively toward the man and shot him with a Taser four times. According to the report, the victim initially thought he had been stabbed, so he ran away and fell in the process, causing a minor injury to his forehead.
Officers observed redness to his abdomen where he said he had been shot with the Taser. The report says the aggressor also threatened to strike him with his vehicle, which he also left in. Police took a report, and an investigation is ongoing.
1500 block of McCormick Street — A man reported around 1:36 a.m. Tuesday that someone broke into his home while he was sleeping, according to a police report.
The report says he told police he heard a loud boom while he was asleep and then saw a man enter his room with a flashlight on. Police discovered during their investigation that an intruder had entered through the back window but didn’t note in the report if they saw signs of forced entry.
Nothing was reported stolen as of Wednesday afternoon. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 362 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 30 people into the Denton County Jail.