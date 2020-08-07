A 32-year-old man turned himself into the Denton Police Department Thursday for an incident in early July when he allegedly touched himself in front of a woman while she was filling her car with gas, according to a police report.
A woman reported to Denton police July 8 that a man cat-called her, exposed his genitals through his shorts and started to touch himself in front of her while she was getting gas in the 1500 block of South Loop 288, the original report says.
Police reviewed surveillance footage and saw a man pull up next to her in a white SUV and stand near her with his genitals fully exposed. She told police she wanted to press charges. He was charged with lewd, immoral or indecent conduct.
Other reports
1900 block of North Ruddell Street — A woman told police a man she owed $80 to threatened her early Thursday if she didn’t pay him back, according to a police report.
The report says officers were dispatched to a disturbance but the call was later changed to a threat call. Police didn’t locate the man described, but did find the woman who said the man threatened to have someone beat her up if she didn’t pay him back.
According to the report, he left the scene after he threatened her. An investigation is ongoing.
2400 block of North Bonnie Brae Street — A contractor reported $550 in tools stolen overnight Thursday from a construction site, according to a police report.
Among the items reported stolen were three impact drills valued at $100 each, a hammer drill worth $150 and a $100 air compressor. A representative from a construction company that’s working on a new nursing home spoke on behalf of one of the contractors due to a language barrier, the report says.
Officers are checking to see if there’s surveillance footage that captured the burglary. An investigation is ongoing.
700 block of Crescent Street — Two televisions were stolen from a home while the resident wasn’t home for about two days, according to a police report.
A woman told police that someone entered her home between 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Thursday and took two televisions. The report says she believes someone may have entered and exited through a window.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 310 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 21 people into the Denton County Jail.