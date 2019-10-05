A 42-year-old man was arrested early Friday after a caller told police a man was passed out in a grassy area near North Lakes Park in the 2000 block of West Windsor Drive, according to a police report.
When officers arrived, they noticed the man speaking with the caller. The report says the man ran off after an officer asked what was going on.
After a short pursuit, the officer apprehended the man and arrested him on a charge of evading arrest or detention. The officer found a bag with about a gram of methamphetamine during a search of the suspect, according to the report.
He was charged with evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
Other reports
600 block of Boardwalk Lane — Police arrested a driver and a passenger got away while responding to an alleged theft around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to a police report.
One passenger fled when officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle they believed belonged to the theft suspect. An officer chased the fleeing passenger but lost sight of him nearby, the report says.
Officers spoke with the driver and another passenger who said the person who fled had drugs on him. Police searched the vehicle and found 7.5 grams of meth, according to the report. The driver was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
100 block of Avenue A — Officers were approached by a man who said he was assaulted at a bar in the Fry Street area early Friday, according to a police report.
The 23-year-old man said he was punched while inside Fry Street Public House and pointed out the individual he believed hit him. Officers observed a small amount of dried blood on the complainant.
The report shows police spoke with the alleged puncher, who said he didn’t hit the man. No arrests were made due to conflicting stories. A report was taken.
2400 block of East McKinney Street — A 25-year-old woman said her boyfriend’s estranged wife showed up at her home, then pushed and scratched her, according to a police report.
Police observed scratches on the caller’s face when they arrived. The suspect wasn’t there when they arrived. A report was taken.