A 35-year-old man who allegedly drank BuzzBallz at Winco Foods without paying was arrested on charges related to illegally possessing a firearm Thursday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to the store in the 2400 block of West University Drive around 12:35 a.m. after an employee reported a criminal trespassing. The caller said a man — later identified as Aaron Reyes — at the store took an alcoholic beverage called BuzzBallz, drank it without paying for it and then attempted to hide the container on a shelf.
Officers viewed the footage of this incident and also watched the live camera footage where the suspect passed all points of sale with a grocery cart full of items he didn’t pay for, according to the report. The report didn’t say what he had in his cart.
Police stopped and detained Reyes after seeing he had a knife clipped to his pants. According to the report, officers began to frisk him for more weapons and he allegedly kept bringing his hands down to his waist.
The report says one of the officers then saw he had a firearm holstered to the front of his waistband, so they secured it and then placed Reyes in handcuffs. Officers determined it was reported stolen with another law enforcement agency.
After identifying Reyes, who initially gave a false name, police discovered he was also convicted of a felony in January.
He was arrested and charged with failure to identify or provide false information, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 37-year-old man who had an outstanding arrest warrant for harassment turned himself in Friday morning, according to a police report.
A caller reported on April 20 that she received two voicemails that she felt were threatening. She told police she believed they were in retaliation after she testified at the Texas Legislature. The report says an officer listened to the voicemail messages and confirmed they were disturbing.
The suspect called the police around 5:36 a.m. Friday to turn himself in. He was charged with harassment.
7300 block of Interstate 35W — Officers gave a man a courtesy ride after he was left on the side of the highway following a robbery around 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
Police are investigating a robbery after a caller reported being left on the side of the highway Thursday morning. The caller said he was in a car with several other people when an argument ensued and then turned physical.
According to the report, at least two acquaintances punched him. At one point, the driver pulled over to the side of the road and the physical fight continued outside the vehicle. The report says the caller’s eye was swollen and his nose and lip were bloody.
The report didn’t include a description of the vehicle and it’s unclear if the caller knew more than two people in the car. He reported the passengers took more than $300 from him. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 410 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 35 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.