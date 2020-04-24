Denton police are investigating a burglary of a habitation report that occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Coronado Drive, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told police that someone knocked on the front door and the hit him on the head with a pistol, causing him to bleed. When officers responded, they observed the victim was sitting on the couch and that his head was bleeding badly, the report says.
Another person in the home told police she was lying down in one of the bedrooms when she heard a loud noise, followed by someone entering the room and pointing a gun at her. According to the report, the suspect was wearing a mask and demanded money from her.
The man was transported to a local hospital where officers continued to interview him. He said a suspect also asked him to give them money, the report says.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said it’s unclear if anything was taken. The woman told officers she didn’t give the two suspects any money and they left.
Other reports
900 block of North Mayhill Road — Police located three .45 caliber shell casings while investigating a report of shots fired that occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
A caller told officers he was working on a vehicle when he heard shots fired and saw a vehicle traveling northbound at a high speed. The report says he heard four to five gunshots as the vehicle drove by and saw someone in the front passenger’s seat firing a weapon.
Officers located a hole about the size of a dime on a building on the property about 15 to 20 feet north of where the caller was working, according to the report. He told officers he doesn’t think he was a target and didn’t want to press charges.
1100 block of South Loop 288 — A 44-year-old man is facing unauthorized use of vehicle charges after officers a caller found him in possession of a motorcycle that his roommate reported stolen, according to a police report.
According to the report, the owner didn’t know how the vehicle was stolen because the battery was dead and the keys weren’t taken. Officers observed that there was damage to the motorcycle’s starter.
The man in possession of the motorcycle told officers he purchased it, but couldn’t provide information on the person who sold it to him. Beckwith said he was arrested based on previous knowledge that people don’t sell vehicles without the keys or providing a bill of sale.
Upon a search of his person, officers located eight credit and debit cards that didn’t match his identifying information. He was also charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.
500 block of Fort Worth Drive — An intoxicated man allegedly drove his vehicle into the leasing office, gate and fountain at the Viridian Denton apartments late Thursday, according to a police report.
A witness told police they observed the driver get out of the vehicle and walk to the intersection of Fort Worth Drive and Collins Street. Officers found a black Dodge Ram, registered to a man identified as the driver, over the curb of the sidewalk, and saw that part of the leasing office collapsed from the crash.
The report says officers located the driver nearby in the 1200 block of Myrtle Street and determined he was intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and duty on striking fixture for the damage caused to the apartment property.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 276 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 11 people into Denton County Jail.