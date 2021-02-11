A man called 911 Wednesday to report threats from his ex-girlfriend’s phone number and her refusal to return some of his property, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department spoke with the caller over the phone around 11:56 a.m. Wednesday. He told police his ex was refusing to return clothing to him and estimated the total to be around $2,050 in various shirts, pants, hoodies, shoes and hats.
He also reported he was receiving threats via text messages from a phone number that belongs to his ex. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
500 block of South Locust Street — The owner of a convenience store reported the business lost $1,776 after someone cashed a duplicate check with the business, according to a police report.
The incident at Zoom-Zooms from Jan. 25 was reported on Wednesday. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
East University Drive and North Loop 288 — Police took custody of two minors and released them back to their parents after responding to a minor crash early Wednesday, according to a police report.
A caller told Denton police they witnessed a single-vehicle crash with multiple people running from the vehicle. Police arrived around 1:11 a.m. and found two boys, 14 and 16 years old, who were involved and detained them for running from the crash.
According to the report, they were taken to the University of North Texas Police Department’s juvenile processing center. Neither lived in Denton. Police contacted their parents and released them.
2200 block of North Locust Street — Officers couldn’t determine who was the primary aggressor after responding to a domestic disturbance between a woman and her adult son Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
The 50-year-old woman called police to report her 28-year-old son pushed her. Both parties were separated when police arrived, and they completed a domestic violence information packet. No arrests were made at the time because police couldn’t determine who was the primary aggressor.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 354 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 18 people into the Denton County Jail.