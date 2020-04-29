A 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Denton told police Tuesday evening that he needed to be seen by someone before he could speak with them, according to a police report.
An officer was dispatched around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to the front lobby of the Denton Police Department at 601 E. Hickory St.
The report says the officer offered to take the man to a mental health clinic, and he went voluntarily. Dispatchers advised the officer that the man was wanted by Denton police in a sexual assault case.
He was taken to the Denton City Jail without incident and was booked into Denton County Jail on Wednesday. Jail records show the incident occurred Oct. 17. He’s being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Other reports
2600 block of West Oak Street — A man who reported a domestic disturbance early Tuesday reported that his girlfriend hit him with her vehicle later that morning, according to a police report.
His second report around 2:50 a.m. stated his girlfriend ran over his foot with her vehicle, Denton police spokeswoman Amy Cunningham said. After the initial dispute, the couple were told to separate, and the man waited outside the apartment for a ride.
The report says his girlfriend started yelling at him from an apartment balcony, but he ignored her. She allegedly got into her vehicle and drove up next to him to get his attention and then allegedly ran over his foot.
He didn’t report any physical pain or injury, so no arrests were made. He also declined to press charges.
1300 block of White Dove Lane — A woman reported multiple vehicles vandalized between 3:30 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.
The woman reported the damage around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. The report says an unknown person attempted to enter four vehicles. Each vehicle had visible damage on the driver’s side window seals, and some had the same damage on other windows.
No security footage was available. A report was taken.
South Bonnie Brae Street and Vintage Boulevard — A man with five previous public intoxication convictions told police early Tuesday that he had jumped out of a vehicle driven by a “crazy man,” according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to an intersection and found a man sitting in a ditch nearby drinking from a 25-ounce can of beer with belongings scattered along the side of the road. He told police he didn’t know where he was and continued to say “it was a long story” when asked about his 911 call, according to the report.
Police observed signs of intoxication. The man admitted he had two shots of tequila and a beer earlier in the day and said he didn’t have anywhere to stay for the night. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 293 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 17 people into Denton County Jail.