A Best Buy employee was in the middle of ringing up a customer with a vacuum when the man walked out with the appliance in tow Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
Denton police responded to a theft report in the 1800 block of South Loop 288 around 4 p.m. Thursday and spoke with the store manager. The manager told police the thief approached the cash register closest to the exit but walked out of the store without paying.
According to the report, the employee at the register began ringing up the purchase, but the man grabbed the vacuum and walked out. She called out to get his attention, but he didn’t respond and left the scene.
The report didn’t say how much the vacuum was worth.
Other reports
2200 block of South Interstate 35E — A woman was at Golden Triangle Mall with her sister-in-law Thursday afternoon when someone broke into her car and took her purse, according to a police report.
She reported to police that she went into the mall around 3:55 p.m., and when she returned to her Chevrolet Traverse, she noticed a window was shattered. Officers responded and saw that the front passenger side window was broken with pieces of glass inside and outside the SUV.
The woman’s purse, which had $102 in cash and various bank cards, was taken. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
1400 block of Bernard Street — Police arrested a man who allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend when he went to her apartment to gather his things Thursday, according to a police report.
The report says the woman broke up with him Thursday following an argument around 3 p.m. He sent her a text message a few hours later wanting to pick up his belongings, and she said he became violent, allegedly grabbing her by the neck, pushing her up against a hauling vehicle and punching her.
Officers observed swelling on the left side of her face where she said he punched her. When he later arrived on scene, he was allegedly aggressive toward officers and didn’t follow commands to be detained. He was arrested around 10 p.m. and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, impeding breath or circulation and resisting arrest.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 333 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 23 people into the Denton County Jail.