Police chased a man on foot as he allegedly tried to evade them by going through a fence, crossing through an apartment complex and then barricading himself inside a garage.
Officers arrived in the 500 block of Fort Worth Drive at about 2:38 p.m. Tuesday after a caller told them a potentially wanted man was in the area.
Amy Cunningham, a Denton Police Department spokesperson, said officers confirmed the man had multiple active felony warrants and knew he’d been charged with evading arrest in the past.
Police saw the 30-year-old beside a vehicle near a storage unit, approached him and called him by name, according to police reports.
“He ran west through the storage complex and then went through a fence and entered an apartment complex,” Cunningham said.
Officers followed him into the nearby Viridian apartment complex, where he was running through buildings and entered an open garage, she said.
He then shut the door and seemingly locked it. Officers set up a perimeter to ensure he couldn’t leave through any other exit.
The 30-year-old repeatedly declined to open the door or leave, Cunningham said.
An apartment manager who was contacted said the door didn’t lock. Police eventually pulled open a panel on the door and saw the 30-year-old had used his belt to bar the door.
They were then able to open the door and arrest the man without further incident, though they noticed he was behaving strangely and having trouble standing, so they believed he had consumed methamphetamine before being arrested.
Cunningham said the man had three outstanding warrants for nonviolent crimes. He had also been previously convicted of evading arrest, which meant he was charged with an upgraded version of that crime following his alleged evasion attempt Tuesday afternoon.
Other reports
6400 block of Interstate 35E — A woman and her husband called police to report they’d been defrauded outside of a truck stop late Tuesday afternoon.
The woman told officers an older man had approached them while they were parked to ask if they’d like to purchase two laptops from him. She told police the man claimed he wanted to make some money to help his family, so she felt sorry for him and wanted to help out.
Her husband went into the truck stop to withdraw $400, and they paid the man after a cursory inspection of the two laptops.
The woman said the boxes looked to be in good condition and the computers were wrapped tightly, “so she believed that these two laptops were legitimate,” Cunningham said.
The couple believed they were purchasing an Apple Mac Pro and an HP computer. Once back at their truck, however, they realized the suspect had placed a piece of paper inside the bubble wrap with a picture of a laptop to make it look like a higher-quality computer was inside each box.
Instead, the pair discovered the wrapping contained older computers that didn’t look to be in good shape, and what they had thought might be charging cables were instead extension cords.
The woman told police the seller left after the transaction, and she didn’t see where he went.
2300 block of South Loop 288 — Officers arrested a 21-year-old driver and ticketed his 20-year-old passenger following a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.
Officer pulled their vehicle over after noticing it swerving in its lane in the 2000 block of Teasley Lane.
Police reports indicated officers could smell marijuana from within the vehicle, and both occupants allegedly admitted to smoking the substance inside.
Officers found part of a joint, as well as a glass pipe with marijuana residue. They charged the 21-year-old with driving while intoxicated and gave the 20-year-old a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 383 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.