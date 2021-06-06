A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly urinated on his cousin’s kitchen floor following a night of drinking on Fry Street, according to a police report.
The man’s cousin called police at about 4:13 a.m. to report he was becoming verbally aggressive and had urinated on his apartment floor, the report states. Officers arrived to the apartment, located in the 2400 block of East McKinney street, and spoke to the man, who allegedly admitted to urinating in the apartment and told them he must have thought the kitchen floor was the bathroom floor.
The man also admitted to spending the night drinking at Fry Street, the report states, and told officers he was “not in the right state of mind” regarding his intoxication. He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Other reports
400 block of Evers Way — As of Sunday morning, more details were available on Saturday morning’s shooting that left one man injured, though an update on his status was not available.
At about 12:29 a.m. Saturday, according to a police report, officers responded to a residence in the block after multiple callers heard approximately six gunshots go off in the area. After arriving, police found a man with more than one gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital. No updates were available on the severity of his injuries or his current status, and no arrests have been made regarding the incident.
Intersection of West University Drive & Georgetown Drive — A woman called police Saturday night to report she was struck by a vehicle that initially pulled over but proceeded to leave the scene, according to a police report.
The woman told police she was traveling eastbound on West University Drive when she was struck by the vehicle, which she said initially pulled over but then quickly left the scene. She gave officers a description of the vehicle and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 374 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 32 people into the Denton County Jail.