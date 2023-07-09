Blotter
DRC

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly fighting people and trying to evade arrest, according to a Denton police report.

At about 3:52 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Robertson Street after a witness reported a fight was happening. The witness told officers he was trying to stop the fight, but the 24-year-old man had attacked him.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

