A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly fighting people and trying to evade arrest, according to a Denton police report.
At about 3:52 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Robertson Street after a witness reported a fight was happening. The witness told officers he was trying to stop the fight, but the 24-year-old man had attacked him.
Officers arrived and observed a commotion involving three people. The report says the suspect was fighting an unknown person, and the initial witness tried to break up the fight.
The report says the suspect turned toward the witness and started punching him.
Officers observed that the victim had one eyelid swollen shut and blood near his mouth.
Officers then decided to detain the suspect. The suspect responded that he was not detained and started to walk away from officers, according to the report.
Officers were able to get him into handcuffs to stop him from leaving the scene.
The man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury and with evading arrest with a previous conviction.
The victim will pursue charges, the report says.
Other reports
1800 block of South Loop 288 — A 33-year-old woman was arrested on a theft charge after attempting to steal $440 worth of merchandise, according to a police report.
At about 6:01 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a theft call at Target. An employee said they had detained a woman who allegedly attempted to steal merchandise.
The employee said they had observed the woman placing merchandise into a stolen bag in a cart. She began stacking items on top of the stolen bag and then pushed the cart at the end of the aisles, outside the view of surveillance cameras.
She then took the bag out of the cart and placed it over her shoulder as if it were her bag. The woman was then detained by employees. The woman told officers she had taken the items, the report states.
She was charged with theft.
1700 block of Westwood Drive — An unknown person threw a rock at a vehicle, causing $500 worth of damage, according to a police report.
At about 10:33 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area where a caller told police their vehicle had been damaged either sometime overnight or early in the morning. The caller said a rock was thrown at the front windshield on the driver’s side. The incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 345 service and officer-initiated calls and made 17 arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.