Denton police are investigating an indecent exposure incident after a woman reported that a man pulled up to her vehicle, was touching himself and made lewd comments Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The caller was putting groceries in her vehicle outside Walmart in the 2700 block of West University Drive around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday when another vehicle pulled up to her. The report says she thought the man inside was trying to ask her a question, so she walked up to him.
After doing so, she noticed his genitals were completely exposed, and he was touching himself. According to the report, she also said he was making lewd comments toward her.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police are looking for security footage.
Other reports
6000 block of Interstate 35 — Two people were arrested late Tuesday after police noticed a silver GMC going over the speed limit.
The driver was going 75 and then 85 mph in a 70 mph area, according to a police report. Officers conducted a traffic stop and reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol on the 47-year-old driver’s breath. According to the report, they determined he was intoxicated, and he was arrested.
The passenger, a 47-year-old woman, consented to a search of the vehicle, and police said they found a full bottle of methadone pills in her purse. The report says she gave them a name, but officers discovered her real name after locating her state ID in her purse.
She admitted that she didn’t identify herself because she was wanted for a parole violation. She was arrested and charged with failure to identify, fugitive from justice.
500 block of Skinner Street — A caller reported about $800 in damage late Monday after noticing a broken bathroom window, according to a police report.
The report says the woman left home around 4 p.m. and that a witness may have seen a possible suspect nearby. The caller estimated the window damage to be about $200 and said two $300 key fobs were missing.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
1500 block of Hickory Street — A pharmacy employee reported that someone tried to fraudulently fill a prescription of Phenergan-codeine on Tuesday, according to a police report.
The employee told the caller that the prescription couldn’t be fulfilled. Phenergan-codeine is a combination that treats cold or allergy symptoms.
The report says the caller was providing information for doctors who didn’t work at the hospitals she was providing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 339 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.