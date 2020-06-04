Denton police arrested a 36-year-old man Wednesday who admitted he had viewed child pornography, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the man called 911 and told dispatch he looked at pictures of naked little girls. The report says he told officers multiple times that he knew he was in trouble and that he would face the consequences.
He admitted to police he had saved thousands of pictures of naked children after searching for them online. Beckwith said officers at the scene in the 400 block of IOOF Street found at least one file that appeared to contain pornographic pictures of children.
According to the report, officers confiscated a tablet, and detectives are continuing to investigate. The man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.
Other reports
1200 block of Bridges Street — Paramedics declared a man dead at the scene Wednesday afternoon after a caller reported seeing a man lying on the ground, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the call around 1:56 p.m. Wednesday. The report says the caller honked his horn several times at the man but didn’t get a response.
Beckwith said criminal investigators didn’t note suspicious activity. The Tarrant County medical examiner ruled the 67-year-old man’s death to be of natural causes.
5300 block of East McKinney Street — A woman reported Wednesday morning that about $900 in accessories was stolen from her vehicle, according to a police report.
She told officers she parked her Jeep in her driveway around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The report says her husband left for work at 6 a.m. Wednesday, but he didn’t notice any of the Jeep doors open.
The caller noticed at 8 a.m. that the front passenger door was open. Items taken included two pairs of prescription sunglasses valued at $100 total, a $300 pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses, a $400 Armani watch and $100 Beats headphones.
500 block of West University Drive — A store employee told another employee Wednesday that he had stolen more than $5,000 from the store over the past two years, according to a police report.
The report says the employee claimed he took between $5,000 and $8,000 total. He was criminally trespassed from the store. No arrests have been made.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 324 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 14 people into the Denton County Jail.