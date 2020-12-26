A 38-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after he told police he drank “a million” beers, was stealing from a grocery store and that a demon was in the store, according to a police report.
Police arrived to the store, located in the 2300 block of West University Drive, after a caller reported the man entered with a beer can at about 3:35 p.m. and shouted at them, calling them a demon, the report states. Officers observed the man walking through the parking lot holding the can and approached him. He said he wanted to be left alone, the report states, and handed his wallet to officers when they asked for his ID.
The man allegedly had slurred speech and officers asked him how much he had to drink, to which he claimed he had consumed “a million” beers, the report states. The man allegedly reenacted his own version of a walk-and-turn field sobriety test, initially saying he was a little drunk and then stating he was “way drunk” and “I can’t even walk a straight line.”
Officers conducted their own sobriety tests and the report states that during one, the man acted as if he was going to bite an officer’s finger as it passed in front of his face. The man allegedly told them he was stealing from the grocery store and that there was a demon inside. He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Other Reports
1100 block of Lincoln Place — A 19-year-old was arrested Friday night after driving the vehicle from a stolen vehicle and aggravated robbery incident and telling police he got it from a friend but couldn’t remember their name, according to a police report.
Officers observed the vehicle at the intersection of Chambers Street and Clifton Street at about 8:09 p.m., noting that it matched the description from a stolen vehicle and aggravated robbery incident the night prior. Police stopped the vehicle in the 1100 block of Lincoln Place and the 19-year-old driver, as well as one female passenger, were detained. The teen told police a friend gave him the vehicle but that he didn’t know their name, the report states.
The teen was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle and the passenger was released. Police contacted the owner of the vehicle and it was picked up from the scene.
300 block of Meadow Lane — A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly yelled at his girlfriend and her aunt, slamming doors and refusing to leave the residence, according to a police report.
Police arrived to the residence at about 9:26 p.m. and spoke to the man’s girlfriend, who said he was acting drunk and belligerent, and that she didn’t want him there but he was refusing to leave, the report states. Officers spoke to the man, who they observed had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, and told him he needed to leave, advising him to arrange a ride home.
Officers repeatedly told the man to call someone to arrange a ride home, the report states, but he refused. After being told he would be arrested if he didn’t leave, he allegedly still didn’t make an effort to do so, and was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 245 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 16 people into the Denton County Jail.